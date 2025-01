EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEXFORD: Nine people were found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford this morning.

Advertisement

2. #DISRUPTION: Around 84,000 people are still without water following Storm Éowyn.

3. #COURTS: A judge has further adjourned an assault case against law professor and senior counsel Diarmuid Phelan at Wexford District Court.

4. #STILL AT HOME: Nearly seven in ten (69.9%) of Ireland’s 25-year-olds are still living at home with their parents, according to the latest report from the Central Statistics Office’s major Growing Up In Ireland project.

5. #AUSCHWITZ: Some of the few remaining survivors of Auschwitz have returned to the notorious Nazi death camp today as the world marks the 80th anniversary of its liberation.