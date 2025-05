EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KENMARE: Gardaí are understood to be examining the possibility of using open source satellite imagery in their efforts to find out what happened to Michael Gaine.

2. #BACK TOGETHER: British passport holders will soon be allowed to enter EU-only border crossings at European airport checkpoints under a new post-Brexit agreement between the bloc and the UK.

3. #EUROVISION: Spain’s prime minister has called for the Eurovision to exclude Israel and accused the song contest’s organisers of “allowing double standards” by including Israel, but not Russia.

4. #MATCH OF THE DAY: Gary Lineker has apologised for the “hurt and upset caused” by a social media post he shared and confirmed that he will leave the BBC this week.

5. #COURTS: A 24-year-old man has been given the mandatory sentence of life in prison for murdering a man who had taken both the defendant and his mother into his home after learning of their struggles with homelessness.