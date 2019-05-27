The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EUROPE Mairead McGuinness (FG) is the first person to reach the quota and be deemed elected to the European Parliament.

2. #FRANCE Ian Bailey has gone on trial in France for the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier today, 22 years after she was killed in Cork.

3. #BREXIT An unexpected surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European election has seen Conservatives and Labour support decimated.

4. #MAYOR Limerick has voted in favour of a directly elected mayor while Cork and Waterford have rejected the proposal.

5. #SWING Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey defended her now-dropped action against a Dublin hotel over falling of a swing, in an interview with RTÉ Radio this morning.