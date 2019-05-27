This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Monday 27 May 2019, 5:00 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Nataly Studio
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EUROPE Mairead McGuinness (FG) is the first person to reach the quota and be deemed elected to the European Parliament. 

2. #FRANCE Ian Bailey has gone on trial in France for the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier today, 22 years after she was killed in Cork.

3. #BREXIT An unexpected surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European election has seen Conservatives and Labour support decimated. 

4. #MAYOR Limerick has voted in favour of a directly elected mayor while Cork and Waterford have rejected the proposal. 

5. #SWING Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey defended her now-dropped action against a Dublin hotel over falling of a swing, in an interview with RTÉ Radio this morning. 

