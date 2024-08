EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #MICHAEL SHINE: The Taoiseach said the Government will discuss calls for a public inquiry into the sexual abuse of children by “prolific abuser” Michael Shine.

Advertisement

2. #SICILY: Italian authorities have said that an Irish citizen is among 22 people onboard a British registered sailing boat which sank off Sicily this morning.

3. #TIME’S UPP: Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie this morning announced that he is standing down.

4. #DERRY: A man was arrested after a woman’s body was discovered at a home in Co Derry yesterday.

5. #GRAND CANAL: Members of the public have said they were “heartbroken” by an incident at Grand Canal Square yesterday where a group of teenagers threw fireworks at people who were salsa dancing.