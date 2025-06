EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #JOB CUTS Intel is set to cut up to 195 jobs at its chip manufacturing plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

2. #UNEARTHED Over 175,000 historical records which were lost in the 1922 explosion and fire that destroyed the Public Records Office in the Four Courts have been recovered and made available online.

3. #HEATWAVE Southern Europe is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures in Spain reaching a June record of 46 degrees over the weekend.

4. #MURDER PROBE A 42-year-old woman has been arrested by PSNI officers investigating the murder of mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down.

5. #KNEECAP A woman who live-streamed Kneecap’s Glastonbury set has accused the BBC of censorship, after over a million people tuned in to her TikTok Live from the festival.