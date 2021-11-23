The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #REDRESS Survivors’ groups gathered outside Leinster House today to call for the Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme to be changed to better meet the needs of survivors.
2. #COVID-19 The Cabinet has not yet formally decided on subsidising antigen tests to make them more affordable for wider use.
3. #DATA CENTRES Ireland’s energy regulator has decided against implementing a moratorium on new data centres connecting to the national grid.
4. #STORMONT Workers in Northern Ireland are to be told to work from home ‘where possible’ under new coronavirus measures agreed by ministers today.
5. #BULGARIA At least 46 people have died after a bus caught fire near the capital of Bulgaria early this morning, including 12 children.
