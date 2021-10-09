The 5 at 5: Saturday

EVERY WEEKEND EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PROTEST: Hundreds of protesters gathered in Dublin this afternoon to protest against proposed developments at the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.
2. #DRUG SEIZURE: A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million in Kilkenny.
3. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials have confirmed 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
4. #UK: A novel phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard.
5. #AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban have ruled out cooperation with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan ahead of a meeting with an American delegation.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS