The 5 at 5: Saturday

EVERY WEEKEND EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PROTEST: Hundreds of protesters gathered in Dublin this afternoon to protest against proposed developments at the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.

2. #DRUG SEIZURE: A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million in Kilkenny.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials have confirmed 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

4. #UK: A novel phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard.

5. #AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban have ruled out cooperation with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan ahead of a meeting with an American delegation.