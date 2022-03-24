The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #UKRAINE: The Taoiseach has said the “widest and strongest set of sanctions we possibly can provide” are needed to keep pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
2. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has reported a total of 23,125 new cases of Covid-19.
3. #LISA SMITH: The Special Criminal Court is to consider a verdict in the case of the former Irish soldier accused of being a member of Isis.
4. #STORMONT: A politician broke into song as Northern Ireland’s Assembly passed legislation aimed at tackling period poverty.
5. #CITIZENS: Former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin and academic Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin are to lead Citizens’ Assemblies examining a directly elected mayor for the capital and biodiversity loss.
