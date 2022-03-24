#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 5:02 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: The Taoiseach has said the “widest and strongest set of sanctions we possibly can provide” are needed to keep pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has reported a total of 23,125 new cases of Covid-19. 

3. #LISA SMITH: The Special Criminal Court is to consider a verdict in the case of the former Irish soldier accused of being a member of Isis. 

4. #STORMONT: A politician broke into song as Northern Ireland’s Assembly passed legislation aimed at tackling period poverty.

5. #CITIZENS: Former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin and academic Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin are to lead Citizens’ Assemblies examining a directly elected mayor for the capital and biodiversity loss.

