The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: The Taoiseach has said the “widest and strongest set of sanctions we possibly can provide” are needed to keep pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has reported a total of 23,125 new cases of Covid-19.

3. #LISA SMITH: The Special Criminal Court is to consider a verdict in the case of the former Irish soldier accused of being a member of Isis.

4. #STORMONT: A politician broke into song as Northern Ireland’s Assembly passed legislation aimed at tackling period poverty.

5. #CITIZENS: Former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin and academic Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin are to lead Citizens’ Assemblies examining a directly elected mayor for the capital and biodiversity loss.