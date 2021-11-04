The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #FINGLAS: A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in north Dublin.
2. #PARAMEDICS: The National Ambulance Service paused a recruitment campaign for paramedic supervisors after receiving anonymous letters raising claims about the way the competition process being run.
3. #UH OH: Avian flu has been detected in a wild bird found in Galway, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has confirmed.
4. #GALWAY: A number of residents at the Direct Provision centre in Salthill have claimed they are served meals in plastic bags.
5. #AUSTRALIA: Police in Australia have charged a 36-year-old man with the abduction of four-year-old girl Cleo Smith, hours after they released an audio recording of the touching moment she was rescued.
