The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BOOSTER: People aged 40 to 49 will be offered Covid-19 boosters from 27 December, three weeks ahead of schedule, the HSE confirmed today.
2. #DONEGAL: The HSE has apologied after a review found residents suffered ‘sustained sexual abuse’ at a Donegal facility.
3. #NEW VACCINE: The EU drug regulator said it would decide whether the Novavax coronavirus jab will become the fifth vaccine approved for the bloc at a meeting next Monday.
4. #CYBER ATTACK: The Coombe Hospital said it has been targeted by a cyber attack.
5. #TASMANIA: Five children were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia.
