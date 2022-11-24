The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: The Government is appealing to members of the public who own unoccupied properties to make it available to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

2. #RENTAL CRISIS: Rents in Ireland are “unacceptably high”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said in the Dáil today, amid questioning by opposition TDs.

3. #HUTCH TRIAL: The Special Criminal Court has heard a recording of Regency Hotel murder accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch tell ex-Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall that the Kinahan cartel want “to be the biggest gang in Europe”.

4. #VISIT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin travelled to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, with discussions on the Celtic Interconnector, the economy and Ukraine expected.

5. #MCGREGOR: A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.