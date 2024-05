EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHILIP NOLAN: A High Court judge has granted an interim injunction that will temporarily reverse the decision by Science Foundation Ireland to dismiss Philip Nolan as its Director General.

Advertisement

2. #PAC: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has hit out against BAM, contractors of the National Children’s Hospital, telling the Dáil that the company is likely engaging in a commercial strategy “to try and extract more funding and more money from the Irish people”.

3. #EU2024: Mary Lou McDonald has said her party is receiving a positive response on the doors from voters when out canvassing and that the anger and disquiet at Sinn Féin is only from a small minority.

4. #UKRAINE: Nato foreign ministers are meeting in Prague today in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping Kyiv from using Western weapons to carry out strikes inside Russia.

5. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Tents set up by asylum seekers at the Grand Canal in Dublin have been cleared and more than 100 men who had been staying there have been moved on in the third such operation in recent weeks.