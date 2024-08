EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MIDDLE EAST: The death toll in Gaza has reached 40,000 in the more than 10-month conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Advertisement

2. #UKRAINE: Mandatory evacuation orders were put in place for the town of Glushkovo in Russia’s western Kursk region, where Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed forward with their offensive.

3. #DUBLIN CITY: The Lord Mayor of Dublin, James Geoghegan, has said it was a miracle no one was injured after teenagers set off fireworks at Grand Canal Square earlier this week.

4. #THORNTON HALL: A woman accused of obstructing traffic near the Thornton Hall site in north Co Dublin, which is being prepared to accommodate international protection applicants, has been granted bail.

5. #INVESTIGATION: At least one person has been arrested in connection with the death of American actor Matthew Perry, US media outlets are reporting.