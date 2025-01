EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BIG FREEZE: A new Status Orange low temperature and ice warning has been issued for 15 counties tonight.

2. #LA FIRES: Firefighters are still battling devastating fires in Los Angeles, California after a fast-moving fire in the Hollywood hills erupted on Wednesday night, killing five people.

3. #JIMMY CARTER: All five living US presidents gathered for Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington to pay tribute to the late Democratic president.

4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry will not hold a ministry in the next government.

5.#GREENLAND: The Kremlin is closely following US President-elect Donald Trump’s claim to Greenland, a spokesman said, expressing relief that currently it was only rhetoric.