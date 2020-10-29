The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLINTEER: Tributes continue to pour in for 37-year-old Seema Banu, her daughter Asfira and her son Faizan who were found dead in a house in Ballinteer, Dublin, yesterday afternoon.

2. #SINN FÉIN: Three members of Sinn Féin, including a senator, have resigned from the party after failing to immediately return a business grant payment of £10,000 (€11,060) incorrectly received by party offices in Northern Ireland.

3. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is a determination in government to have the report of the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes published “as quickly as possible”.

4. #AMANDA CARROLL: A jury found an electrician guilty of murdering his partner of four months, whom he strangled in her bedroom after a “binge” drinking session.

5. #UK: The Labour Party in the UK has suspended Jeremy Corbyn over his reaction to a report into anti-Semitism in the party during his leadership.

