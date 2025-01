EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #COLD SNAP: Ireland is set to experience bitterly cold winter nights with Met Éireann warning of “very disruptive weather”, including heavy snow, in the days ahead.

2. #BALKANS: Montenegro today bagan three days of national mourning, a day after a gunman went on a rampage, killing 12 people including two children.

3. #NEW ORLEANS: US authorities launched a manhunt after an army veteran with an Islamic State flag who was “hellbent” on carnage steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

4. #AL JAZEERA: New channel Al Jazeera said it “deplores” the decision by the Palestinian Authority to close its office in the occupied West Bank and to block the station and its coverage.

5. #RIP: Swiss socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein, sometimes known as “catwoman” due to her extensive plastic surgery, died aged 79.