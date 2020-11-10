The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO CONFIDENCE: The Dáil is set to vote on a motion of no-confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this evening.

2. #CONSTITUTIONAL HEADACHE: The Government has sought the advice of Attorney General Paul Gallagher over the potential removal of Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe from his position as a result of the fallout from the Golfgate scandal.

3. #YOU’RE NEXT: US President Donald Trump is reportedly believed to be considering dismissing FBI Director Chris Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, following the sacking of his Defence Secretary Mark Esper yesterday.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The North’s First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed hope that the Stormont Executive can reach an agreed position on new Covid-19 restrictions as it meets today to discuss extending laws beyond Thursday.

5. #WORD ON THE STREET: Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020 after a sharp increase in its usage amid the Covid-19 pandemic.