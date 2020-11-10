#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 4:54 PM
46 minutes ago 2,710 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5262407
Image: Shutterstock/Jeroen Mikkers
Image: Shutterstock/Jeroen Mikkers

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO CONFIDENCE: The Dáil is set to vote on a motion of no-confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this evening.

2. #CONSTITUTIONAL HEADACHE: The Government has sought the advice of Attorney General Paul Gallagher over the potential removal of Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe from his position as a result of the fallout from the Golfgate scandal.

3. #YOU’RE NEXT: US President Donald Trump is reportedly believed to be considering dismissing FBI Director Chris Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, following the sacking of his Defence Secretary Mark Esper yesterday.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The North’s First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed hope that the Stormont Executive can reach an agreed position on new Covid-19 restrictions as it meets today to discuss extending laws beyond Thursday.

5. #WORD ON THE STREET: Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020 after a sharp increase in its usage amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie