Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/By Artamonova
Image: Shutterstock/By Artamonova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORK: Serious flooding has affected parts of Cork city centre this morning, with many businesses and shops left under a metre of water

2. #GARDAÍ: Cabinet has agreed to give gardaí new powers that will allow them to issue fines to the occupier of a house where a house party or gathering is taking place.

3. #FUNERALS: Cabinet has also agreed to change the guidance relating to the number of people allowed at funerals under Level 5, increasing it to 25 people.

4. #EVICTIONS: A memo will be brought to Cabinet today to ban evictions for the six-week period of Level 5 restrictions due to kick in later this week.

5. #BRIDGES: US actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

