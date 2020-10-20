The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORK: Serious flooding has affected parts of Cork city centre this morning, with many businesses and shops left under a metre of water.
2. #GARDAÍ: Cabinet has agreed to give gardaí new powers that will allow them to issue fines to the occupier of a house where a house party or gathering is taking place.
3. #FUNERALS: Cabinet has also agreed to change the guidance relating to the number of people allowed at funerals under Level 5, increasing it to 25 people.
4. #EVICTIONS: A memo will be brought to Cabinet today to ban evictions for the six-week period of Level 5 restrictions due to kick in later this week.
5. #BRIDGES: US actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.
