The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #DELAY: The planned reopening of indoor hospitality is to be delayed until at least 19 July when the government will propose a plan for how the reopening will take place.
2. #ADVICE: NPHET’s advice to government contained four different scenarios for the next three months that modelled the potential of between 165 to 2,170 deaths.
3. #WEDDINGS: The number of people allowed at wedding receptions will increase to 50 next Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.
4. #ABORTION: New figures reveal that more than 6,500 pregnancy terminations were carried out in Ireland last year.
5. #BY-ELECTION: Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan is leading the field in the Dublin Bay South by-election campaign, according to a new Irish Times opinion poll.
