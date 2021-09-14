The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #OFF: A strike by school secretaries and caretakers planned for tomorrow has been called off after “significant concessions” by the Department of Education.
2. #UPDATE: Apple has released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other devices without any user action.
3. #BREXIT: The UK government will delay a number of post-Brexit border controls due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a minister has confirmed.
4. #COVID ROWS: One in five people in Ireland have distanced themselves from family or friends due to a disagreement about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.
5. #STABBING: Two teenage boys were treated for knife wounds in hospital last night after a stabbing incident in the East Wall area of Dublin city.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS