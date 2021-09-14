#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OFF: A strike by school secretaries and caretakers planned for tomorrow has been called off after “significant concessions” by the Department of Education.

2. #UPDATE: Apple has released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other devices without any user action.

3. #BREXIT: The UK government will delay a number of post-Brexit border controls due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a minister has confirmed.

4. #COVID ROWS: One in five people in Ireland have distanced themselves from family or friends due to a disagreement about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.

5. #STABBING: Two teenage boys were treated for knife wounds in hospital last night after a stabbing incident in the East Wall area of Dublin city.

