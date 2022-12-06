The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #STREP A: The HSE is investigating if a four-year-old child has died from Strep A in Ireland.
2. #SHOOTINGS: A man has died and another has been seriously injured in two separate shootings in Dublin last night.
3. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning will come into force on Thursday, after Met Éireann warned of cold weather this week and into early next week.
4. #RENTING: The average rent in Ireland has increased by 85% compared to the EU average of 18% between 2010 and the second quarter of 2022, a new study has shown.
5. #INDONESIA: Indonesia’s parliament has approved legislation that would outlaw sex outside marriage in a move critics said was a huge setback to rights.
