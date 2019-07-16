This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 4:54 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Golmer
Image: Shutterstock/Golmer

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REDRESS Banks have paid out €683 million in redress and compensation to customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

2. #COLLISION COURSE Minister for Sport Shane Ross has written to the FAI president Donal Conway to ask him to withdraw his nomination to be re-elected to the role at an EGM this weekend.

3. #OBJECTION A full rollout of abortion services has been prevented in a number of maternity hospitals because of conscientious objection complications, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #MR MOONLIGHT The children of Bobby Ryan have filed a case in the High Court against Patrick Quirke, the man found guilty of murdering the Tipperary DJ.

5. #BREXTENSION The nominee to become the new President of the European Commission says she will back another Brexit delay beyond October if necessary.

