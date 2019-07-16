The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #REDRESS Banks have paid out €683 million in redress and compensation to customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.
2. #COLLISION COURSE Minister for Sport Shane Ross has written to the FAI president Donal Conway to ask him to withdraw his nomination to be re-elected to the role at an EGM this weekend.
3. #OBJECTION A full rollout of abortion services has been prevented in a number of maternity hospitals because of conscientious objection complications, TheJournal.ie has learned.
4. #MR MOONLIGHT The children of Bobby Ryan have filed a case in the High Court against Patrick Quirke, the man found guilty of murdering the Tipperary DJ.
5. #BREXTENSION The nominee to become the new President of the European Commission says she will back another Brexit delay beyond October if necessary.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
