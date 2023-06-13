EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOTTINGHAM: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in Nottingham, England.

2. #INTERNMENT: A group of internees known as the Hooded Men have received an apology from the PSNI over their treatment at the hands of police.

3. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: The first public meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying took place today, almost three years after the Dying with Dignity Bill passed through the Dáil.

4. #UKRAINE: 11 people have been killed following Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv’s forces.

5. #MIAMI: Donald Trump is set to make his first court appearance on charges of hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.