EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #THE NORTH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the restoration of Stormont after the DUP last night backed a deal aimed at addressing its concerns over post-Brexit trade barriers.

2. #WEST BANK: Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a West Bank hospital today and shot dead three Palestinian militants.

3. #PASSPORTS AT THE READY: The full list of where Government ministers will travel to for St Patrick’s Day has been released, with 11 politicians set to visit the United States this year.

4. #SHAMROCK BOYCOTT: The Palestinian ambassador in Dublin has said that if Irish politicians go to the St Patrick’s Day event in the White House, they should raise the plight of Gaza with US president Joe Biden.

5. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Chartered flights could be used to deport people in the future who have had their international protection applications denied.

