EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #OVER AND OUT: Eamon Ryan has announced that he is stepping down as the leader of the Green Party and will not contest the next general election.

Advertisement

2. #RUNNERS AND RIDERS: Attention will now turn to the potential candidates in the party that are likely to vie for his Dublin Bay South seat in the Dáil.

3. #VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: Women’s Aid has recorded the highest level of disclosures of domestic abuse in its 50-year history, finding an 18% rise in 2023.

4. #THE HAMPTONS: Pop star Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York State over allegations of drink driving.

5. #TECH LAYOFFS: Financial technology company PayPal has announced plans to cut a further 85 jobs in Ireland.