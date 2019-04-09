The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: Sport Ireland announced that it will suspend and withhold future funding to the Football Association of Ireland.

2. #BACKSTOP: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rubbished suggestions that Germany could be open to a five-year time-limit on the Brexit backstop.

3. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: A PWC report has found a “series of weaknessess” involving initial planning, budget oversight and execution of the National Children’s Hospital project.

4. #ATM ROBBERIES: Gardaí and the PSNI are investigating dissident links to a spate of ATM thefts across the border region.

5. #JAY DONNELLY: A judge in Northern Ireland ruled that Cliftonville FC footballer Jay Donnelly must serve three months imprisonment for sharing a photo of him having sex with a 16-year-old girl on a WhatsApp group.