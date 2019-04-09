This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 April, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Aneta Jungerova
Image: Shutterstock/Aneta Jungerova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: Sport Ireland announced that it will suspend and withhold future funding to the Football Association of Ireland.

2. #BACKSTOP: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rubbished suggestions that Germany could be open to a five-year time-limit on the Brexit backstop.

3. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: A PWC report has found a “series of weaknessess” involving initial planning, budget oversight and execution of the National Children’s Hospital project. 

4. #ATM ROBBERIES: Gardaí and the PSNI are investigating dissident links to a spate of ATM thefts across the border region. 

5. #JAY DONNELLY: A judge in Northern Ireland ruled that Cliftonville FC footballer Jay Donnelly must serve three months imprisonment for sharing a photo of him having sex with a 16-year-old girl on a WhatsApp group.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

