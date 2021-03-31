The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ESSENTIAL: Children’s shoes will be added to the essential retail list with people making appointments online or over the phone.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Six additional deaths and 411 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials.

3. #WARNING: NPHET told the government that Covid-19 cases could increase to 2,000 per day within four weeks, ahead of the Cabinet agreeing to loosen coronavirus restrictions on a phased basis.

4. #VACCINES: Health minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland’s new vaccine plan may allow society to reopen quicker.

5. #CHINA: Irish journalist Yvonne Murray has said she and her family were forced to leave China after facing legal threats and pressure from Chinese authorities.