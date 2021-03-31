#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 4:58 PM
5 minutes ago 214 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5397622
Image: Shutterstock/Brian Lasenby
Image: Shutterstock/Brian Lasenby

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ESSENTIAL: Children’s shoes will be added to the essential retail list with people making appointments online or over the phone.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Six additional deaths and 411 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials.

3. #WARNING: NPHET told the government that Covid-19 cases could increase to 2,000 per day within four weeks, ahead of the Cabinet agreeing to loosen coronavirus restrictions on a phased basis.

4. #VACCINES: Health minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland’s new vaccine plan may allow society to reopen quicker.

5. #CHINA: Irish journalist Yvonne Murray has said she and her family were forced to leave China after facing legal threats and pressure from Chinese authorities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie