5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NI PROTOCOL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to take any “unilateral actions” in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol amid reports that the British government is planning on doing just that.

2. #RESIGNATION: Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, is set to resign his role at the end of this month.

3. #RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia to support his ambitions in Ukraine, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said today.

4. #SANTINA CAWLEY KILLING: A woman accused of the murder of a two-year-old girl was shown pictures of the bloodied apartment where the child was found injured and told gardaí that all of the evidence seemed to point to her having committed the crime.

5. #CLIMATE CHANGE: There is a 50-50 chance that global temperatures will temporarily breach the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in one of the next five years, the United Nations warned.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.