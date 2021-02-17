The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLFGATE Four people are to be prosecuted for alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the infamous Golfgate dinner last August.

2. #LEAVING CERT Education Minister Norma Foley is addressing the Cabinet subcommittee on education this afternoon, with hopes that Leaving Cert plans can be outlined.

3. #COVID-19 Hospitalisations from Covid-19 continue to fall, with Ireland remaining on track to reach between 200-400 cases per day in March.

4. #BAI COMPLAINTS The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has rejected multiple complaints, including one on RTÉ using President-Elect to describe Joe Biden after his election victory in November.

5. #KINAHAN CARTEL A Kinahan cartel hitman has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for the attempted murder of James “Mago” Gately by the Special Criminal Court this afternoon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons