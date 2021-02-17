#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 4:55 PM
28 minutes ago 1,065 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GOLFGATE Four people are to be prosecuted for alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the infamous Golfgate dinner last August.

2. #LEAVING CERT Education Minister Norma Foley is addressing the Cabinet subcommittee on education this afternoon, with hopes that Leaving Cert plans can be outlined.

3. #COVID-19 Hospitalisations from Covid-19 continue to fall, with Ireland remaining on track to reach between 200-400 cases per day in March.

4. #BAI COMPLAINTS The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has rejected multiple complaints, including one on RTÉ using President-Elect to describe Joe Biden after his election victory in November.

5. #KINAHAN CARTEL A Kinahan cartel hitman has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for the attempted murder of James “Mago” Gately by the Special Criminal Court this afternoon.

