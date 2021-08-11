The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STABBING: The victim of last night’s stabbing in Tallaght has been named locally as Ademola Giwa.

2. #MATERNITY: The Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital says restrictions at the facility could be eased if more patients and their partners were vaccinated.

3. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for eight counties along the west coast tomorrow as gusts of up to 90km/per hour are forecast.

4. #SPY: A British Embassy employee in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said.

5. #AFGHANISTAN: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif today to rally his beleaguered forces as Taliban forces continuing to capture cities across the country.