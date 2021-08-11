#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 11 August 2021
Advertisement

British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying

German prosecutors said the 57-year-old man is suspected of selling documents to Russian intelligence.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 5,456 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520245
A stock image of German Police outside the British embassy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A stock image of German Police outside the British embassy.
A stock image of German Police outside the British embassy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A BRITISH EMBASSY employee in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said.

The 57-year-old British national, identified only as David S, was detained yesterday following a joint investigation by British and German authorities.

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said the man is suspected of selling documents obtained during the course of his work to “a representative of a Russian intelligence service”.

The Metropolitan Police said officers from the force’s Counter Terrorism Command, which investigates alleged breaches of the Official Secrets Act, are liaising with their German counterparts who have “primacy” for the investigation.

The PA news agency understands, however, that the British security services have considerable involvement in what is being described as an intelligence-led operation.

The man, who was arrested in the city of Potsdam, to the south-west of Berlin, is being held under German law on suspicion of engaging in “intelligence agent activity”.

Following his detention, searches were carried out at his home and at his workplace.

The German Foreign Ministry said it is taking the case “very seriously” and that any espionage activity against an allied state on German soil is “unacceptable”.

A UK Government spokesman said the suspect had been “contracted to work for the Government”, while German prosecutors said he had been working as a “local employee” at the embassy.

In a statement, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said he is suspected of having worked for a foreign secret service since at least November last year.

“On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” the statement said.

“In return for providing information, the accused received cash in a previously unknown amount.”

He is due to appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe later today.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in ‘intelligence agent activity’ (under German law).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Primacy for the investigation remains with German authorities. Officers from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to liaise with German counterparts as the investigation continues.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “An individual who was contracted to work for the Government was arrested yesterday by the German authorities.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation.”

The arrest comes at a time of continuing tensions between the UK and Russia which have been building for a number of years.

In June, a Royal Navy warship was buzzed by Russian fighter jets when it sailed through disputed waters off Crimea which was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine.

In 2018, Britain expelled 23 Russian intelligence officers following the poisoning attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, which persuaded allies to eject dozens of others.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie