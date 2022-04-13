#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 13 April 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM
50 minutes ago 1,088 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5738185
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER INVESTIGATION Two separate murder investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the deaths of two men in separate incidents in a 24-hour period.

2. #UKRAINE Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, while top Ukrainian officials insist the city is still resisting.

3. #DUBLIN A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1. 

4. #ENERGY COSTS Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that the VAT rate has been cut from 13.5% to 9% on energy bills until the end of October.

5. #CERVICALCHECK A report on Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme has indicated that the coverage of the population eligible for screening has continued to dip slightly since 2017.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie