The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER INVESTIGATION Two separate murder investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the deaths of two men in separate incidents in a 24-hour period.

2. #UKRAINE Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, while top Ukrainian officials insist the city is still resisting.

3. #DUBLIN A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1.

4. #ENERGY COSTS Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that the VAT rate has been cut from 13.5% to 9% on energy bills until the end of October.

5. #CERVICALCHECK A report on Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme has indicated that the coverage of the population eligible for screening has continued to dip slightly since 2017.