The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MURDER INVESTIGATION Two separate murder investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the deaths of two men in separate incidents in a 24-hour period.
2. #UKRAINE Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, while top Ukrainian officials insist the city is still resisting.
3. #DUBLIN A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1.
4. #ENERGY COSTS Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that the VAT rate has been cut from 13.5% to 9% on energy bills until the end of October.
5. #CERVICALCHECK A report on Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme has indicated that the coverage of the population eligible for screening has continued to dip slightly since 2017.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS