EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISLAND LIVING: Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has said island communities are to benefit from “positive discrimination” in her department when applying for investment in local projects.

2. #UKRAINE: Russian and Ukrainian rescuers are evacuating thousands of people after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water, inundating two dozen villages and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

3. #HEAVY TOLL: Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has had no engagement with toll companies since the announcement of planned price hikes coming in July, despite Minister Heather Humphreys claiming he is engaging with operators.

4. #ENGLISH PAPER ONE: A teaching expert has said that sixth years faced a “well-pitched and broadly appealing” English paper one today in their first exam of the Leaving Certificate.

5. #US ELECTION: Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence announced entry into the 2024 US presidential election, challenging former running mate Donald Trump for the party nomination.