Wednesday 1 November 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA: Hundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigners have crossed the border into Egypt, the first people to escape the shattered Palestinian territory in more than three weeks of devastating war with Israel. You can follow the latest developments in our liveblog

2. #RAFAH: Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he wants the 35 Irish citizens who are currently in Gaza to be included in evacuation efforts “as early as possible”.

3. #STORM CIARÁN: Heavy weather conditions of recent days are set to continue with fresh warnings due to take effect for parts of the country.

4. #ASHLING MURPHY: The jury in the trial of Jozef Puska, who denies murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy, will not hear any evidence today due to circumstances “out of the control” of the court.

5. #NAAS: Three teenagers have been hospitalised following an assault in Co Kildare last night.

 

The Journal team
