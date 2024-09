EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SCOPING INQUIRY: Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has said that religious orders should be compelled to appear at an inquiry into alleged decades of sexual abuse in religious schools.

2. #ALLY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his “gratitude to Ireland” following a meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris in Kyiv.

3. #LONDON: The Grenfell Tower inquiry has said Irish firm Kingspan “cynically exploited” an “unsuspecting market” with “false” fire safety claims.

4. #ONLINE HEALTH TASKFORCE: The Government will no longer deal with tech platforms that host harmful content as “partners”, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirming it will now move to an “enforcement model”.

5. #PARALYMPICS: Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly have won gold in the women’s B individual time trial today at the Paralympics in Paris.