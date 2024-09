TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said that alleged widespread sex abuse in schools is a shadow of the country’s past that continues to loom large.

His comments come as a scoping inquiry revealed almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders. There were 844 alleged abusers in over 300 schools run by 42 religious orders across the country.

A number people who contributed said they believed that a paedophile ring was operating in certain schools.

Some of the participants who gave testimony to the inquiry alleged that their school had multiple staff members involved in either carrying out or facilitating sexual abuse.

They described their suspicions that certain individuals in those schools were facilitating the abuse of children by other staff members.

Advertisement

In some cases, people said teachers and principals who were not involved in the abuse were aware that it was taking place.

Harris welcomed the scoping report and described it as a “harrowing read”.

“It is a shadow of our past that continues to loom large in so many lives, so many families, so many communities.”

There will be a Commission of Investigation established to look at the report and determine what redress should be put in place, if any.

“It’s really important that we get the structure right and that the next steps are absolutely survivor centred,” said Harris.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman also said the report was a difficult read.

He added: “The detail of sexual abuse of the exploitation of vulnerable young people, of students is just horrifying, and I think that’s why it’s so important that Minister Foley has made the decision, supported by government, to hold a commission of investigation.”

Read Next Related Reads The full list of schools and number of allegations against them in the sexual abuse scoping inquiry Almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders Abuse survivors told scoping inquiry they believed paedophile rings operated at some schools

In a statement, AMRI, the representative body of the Leadership of Missionaries and Religious in Ireland, said it acknowledges the courage and bravery of the victims and survivors.

“We are deeply sorry that they experienced abuse in religious-run schools.

“We recognise that we can never know the depth of the pain and suffering survivors have endured and continue to endure.

“AMRI actively worked with those of its members who are involved in running schools to facilitate the fullest cooperation in this Inquiry. We will carefully examine the recommendations and respond accordingly.”

The group also said that religious orders “continue to provide access to safeguarding personnel to support victims and survivors”, as well as funded counselling services.