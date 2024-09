EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAT FINUCANE: The British government has announced a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, who was killed in 1989.

2. #REDRESS: Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that he expects people “who speak Christianity to practice it” when questioned about how the government will ensure religious orders pay their fair share in redress to sexual abuse survivors.

3. #NO MORE SECRECY: Victims of paedophile Michael Shine have taken their campaign for a public inquiry to the Dáil.

4. #RATHFARNHAM: A woman in her 80s has died after a crash in south Dublin this morning.

5. #US ELECTION: In case you missed it, we have a breakdown of all the key points from last night’s US presidential debate between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.