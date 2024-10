EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARREST: A man in his 20s has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of the murder of 22-year-old Mary Ward, who was found dead in her home in Belfast.

Advertisement

2. #NCH: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Joint Committee on Health this morning that building firm BAM invoiced the Government for €25 million for a job on the National Children’s Hospital which cost only €200,000.

3. #WHITE HOUSE MEETING: Taoiseach Simon Harris has stopped short of stating that he will directly call on US President Joe Biden to halt the supply of arms to Israel.

4. #COURTS: A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a priest at an Irish army barracks in Galway.

5. #LEBANON: Hezbollah has said its fighters repelled two Israeli army attempted incursions into southern Lebanon, as Israel intensifies its ground invasion of its northern neighbour.