HEZBOLLAH HAS SAID its fighters repelled two Israeli army attempted icursions into southern Lebanon, as Israel intensifies its ground invasion of its northern neighbour.

In two separate statements, the Lebanese group said Israeli troops had tried to enter border areas near Blida in the southeast and Labouneh in the southwest, but were driven back.

Also this morning, the Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon shortly after air raid sirens blared in and around the coastal town of Caesarea, south of Haifa, the city which was the target of a major rocket attack yesterday.

Sirens also sounded elsewhere in northern Israel, a day after the army said the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group had fired 180 projectiles into Israel, mainly at Haifa and the north.

This is a message to the people of Lebanon: pic.twitter.com/btMQR0Xwtn — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2024

In a video posted online by Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, in English, the Israeli Prime Minister addressed the people of Lebanon directly, urging them to “save” their country from Hezbollah, “before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza”.

A video posted online by Israeli soldiers showed them raising an Israeli flag in the Lebanese town of Maroun al-Ras, close to the Irish peacekeepers’ position.

Israeli soldiers have posted similar videos from Gaza since the invasion of the Palestinian territory a year ago.

More than 2,000 people have now been killed by Israeli attacks, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

With reporting from AFP