1. #NEW DÁIL: Independent TD Verona Murphy has been elected as the new Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann.

2. #SHOOTING: A man was injured in a shooting incident in Finglas this morning.

3. #FLU SEASON: The HSE is preparing for a surge in cases of flu and respiratory illnesses after the number of cases doubled last week.

4. #PSNI: A police officer in Northern Ireland is to be prosecuted for conspiring to pervert the course of justice in relation to an incident at a Troubles commemoration during the Covid-19 pandemic, prosecutors have announced.

5. #FIN: The Pálás cinema in Galway has announced it will close its doors next February, citing the “stark reality” of rising costs and what it described as an oversaturated cinema market in the city.