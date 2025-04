EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #VATICAN: The body of Pope Francis has been laid out for public view in St Peter’s Basilica as mourners flock to the Vatican ahead of his funeral.

2. #SOCIAL HOUSING: The Government fell around 18% short of its social housing target last year, according to new figures released by the Department of Housing.

3. #EUROPEAN COMMISSION: Tech giants Apple and Meta have been fined a combined total of €700m by the EU for breaching new rules around the freedom of online marketplaces and app stores.

4. #WAR IN UKRAINE: US Vice President JD Vance has warned that the United States would “walk away” from negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine unless Kyiv and Russia agree a peace deal.

5. #TURKEY: A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Marmara Sea near the western outskirts of Istanbul today.