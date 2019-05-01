This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 May, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 1 May 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder
Image: Shutterstock/Monica Laveder

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MR MOONLIGHT: Patrick Quirke was found guilty of the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, in the ‘love rival’ trial. 

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: The mother of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel said she was instantly worried when she heard that Ana had left her home with Boy B because “nobody ever called for her”. 

3. #BEEF: The Taoiseach and other ministers were met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork city this morning.

4. #ASSANGE: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail in the UK for breaching a court order seven years ago.

5. #COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT: Caster Semenya lost her landmark case against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF. The Olympic champion will now have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

