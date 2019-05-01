The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MR MOONLIGHT: Patrick Quirke was found guilty of the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, in the ‘love rival’ trial.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: The mother of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel said she was instantly worried when she heard that Ana had left her home with Boy B because “nobody ever called for her”.

3. #BEEF: The Taoiseach and other ministers were met with protests from farmers and others before holding a Cabinet meeting in Cork city this morning.

4. #ASSANGE: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail in the UK for breaching a court order seven years ago.

5. #COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT: Caster Semenya lost her landmark case against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF. The Olympic champion will now have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.