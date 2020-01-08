The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HI-JACKED: Two men been arrested in Monaghan as part of a garda investigation into a mini bus that was stolen from Dublin Airport in the early hours this morning, and the suspected false imprisonment of three passengers aboard the bus.

2. #LISA SMITH The solicitor of alleged so-called Islamic State-member Lisa Smith has asked for the terrorism charge against her to be dropped.

3. #TROLLEYS Health Minister Simon Harris has been summoned to appear before an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee next week over the hospital trolley crisis.

4. #IRAN US President Donald Trump has said Iran “must abandon” its nuclear ambitions and that sanctions will remain in place after Iran’s missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops.

5. #REGISTERED A new tranche of Irish civil records has been made available online to members of the public from today.