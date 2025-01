EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #NEW ORLEANS: At least 10 people died and dozens are injured following a “mass casualty incident” in New Orleans, after a vehicle was driven into a crowd celebrating the New Year.

Advertisement

2. #NEW ROSS: Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Wexford.

3. #GAZA: An Israeli air strike killed at least 15 people in the territory’s north today, Gaza’s civil defence agency said, in what it called the first deadly attack of the New Year.

4. #DUBLIN: A woman in her 40s died following a fire at a house in south Dublin on Monday evening.

5. #NEW YEAR BABIES: Ireland’s first baby of 2025 was born at just 19 seconds after midnight in the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.