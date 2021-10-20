The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #SATURDAY NIGHT: Talks are continuing amid uncertainty over rules for the likes of nightclubs following yesterday’s announcement that there will be a halt on a full lifting of all remaining restrictions.

2. #COVID: A further 2,148 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

3. #ARMAGH: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is longer attending tomorrow’s church service in Armagh which will mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

4. #CHILDEREN OF MICA: A group of around 50 children from Donegal demonstrated over the Mica scandal outside the gates of Leinster House today.

5. #RIP: The funeral of the celebrated poet and novelist Brendan Kennelly has taken place today in Ballylongford, Co Kerry.