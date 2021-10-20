The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #SATURDAY NIGHT: Talks are continuing amid uncertainty over rules for the likes of nightclubs following yesterday’s announcement that there will be a halt on a full lifting of all remaining restrictions.
2. #COVID: A further 2,148 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
3. #ARMAGH: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is longer attending tomorrow’s church service in Armagh which will mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
4. #CHILDEREN OF MICA: A group of around 50 children from Donegal demonstrated over the Mica scandal outside the gates of Leinster House today.
5. #RIP: The funeral of the celebrated poet and novelist Brendan Kennelly has taken place today in Ballylongford, Co Kerry.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS