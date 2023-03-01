'117km/h in a 50km/h zone': More than 600 drivers caught speeding by Gardaí in past 24 hours

OVER 600 DRIVERS were detected speeding over the last 24 hours as part of National Slow Down Day.

From 7am yesterday to 7am this morning, GoSafe checked the speed of 173,811 vehicles.

During the course of this 24 hour period, 628 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Some notable examples include a motorist who was travelling at 117km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 in Baile An Phoill, Co Galway.

Another motorist was clocked at 159km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam at Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

In Co Limerick, a driver was detected travelling at 115km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R513 at Herbertstown, Co Limerick.

Gardaí have warned that these “motorists are putting themselves and others at risk”.

They have appealed to drivers to “comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads”.