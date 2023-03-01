Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 1 March 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
# national slow down day
'117km/h in a 50km/h zone': More than 600 drivers caught speeding by Gardaí in past 24 hours
628 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit during the 24 hour period.
1.1k
0
14 minutes ago

OVER 600 DRIVERS were detected speeding over the last 24 hours as part of National Slow Down Day.

From 7am yesterday to 7am this morning, GoSafe checked the speed of 173,811 vehicles.

During the course of this 24 hour period, 628 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Some notable examples include a motorist who was travelling at 117km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 in Baile An Phoill, Co Galway.

Another motorist was clocked at 159km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam at Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

In Co Limerick, a driver was detected travelling at 115km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R513 at Herbertstown, Co Limerick.

Gardaí have warned that these “motorists are putting themselves and others at risk”.

They have appealed to drivers to “comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     