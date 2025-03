THE GOVERNMENT HAS pledged €633 million towards improvement works on existing national roads.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien announced today that his department is allocating the funds to road renewal works, as well as to progression works on outstanding road infrastructure projects.

The figure represents an increase of €92 million on the funding package provided last year.

Some of the roads set to benefit from the latest announcement include the Adare Bypass, the Galway City Ring Road, N/M20 Cork to Limerick, N4 Mullingar to Longford and N17 Knock to Collooney.

Speaking about the cash injection, Minister O’Brien said: “The allocations I’m announcing today will enable multiple new road projects on the national road network to progress, including those that are at or close to construction.

“This will improve regional connectivity, support economic development, and remove traffic from towns and communities across the country – making the roads safer for all users.”

The Department of Transport says that the national road funding under the current National Development Plan is set to increase throughout the remainder of the decade.

Of the €633 million sum pledged, €502 million will come from Exchequer funds through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) this year.

An additional €98 million for national roads works will be sourced from public-private partnerships – contracts between Government and private companies to contribute significant funding for infrastructure projects.

Another €33 million will be provided by local authorities for the purpose of national road maintenance.

The money from TII funds will go towards renewing the existing national road network, completing new or near-complete road construction and progressing road construction waiting in the pipeline.

Among the major new national road projects funded are the Adare Bypass, the N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramoge, and the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy.

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer, said:

“I appreciate the important role played by the national road network in ensuring that all parts of Ireland are connected to each other.

He continued; “The funding announced today will serve to safeguard and improve this vital national asset for all our citizens.”

Here is a full list of other national road projects set to benefit from the latest funding announcement:

N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramoge

Adare Bypass

M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy

N52 Ardee Bypass

N6 Galway City Ring Road

Donegal TEN-T Route Improvement

N2 Slane Bypass

N3 Virginia Bypass

N/M20 Cork to Limerick

N2 Clontibret to the Border

N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction (including Tipperary Bypass)

N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod

N21 Newcastle West Relief Road

N21 Abbeyfeale Relief Road

N22 Farranfore to Killarney

N72/73 Mallow Relief Road

N58 Foxford Bypass

N4 Mullingar to Longford

N11/N25 Oilgate to Rosslare

N17 Knock to Collooney

N25 Midleton to Youghal (Castlemartyr and Killeagh Bypasses)