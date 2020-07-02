The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: The ASTI has said that “full occupancy of schools will not be possible” after yesterday’s guidelines on social distancing for schools.

2. #MID TO TOP JOBS: The government’s lineup of junior ministers were appointed last night by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

3. #MASKS: The compliance rate of people wearing face masks or coverings on public transport varies from about 40% to 90%, according to the National Transport Authority.

4. #LAYOFFS: The Guinness Storehouse has confirmed it plans to lay-off some staff when it reopens this month.

5. #REPORT: The Mental Health Commission has revealed major shortcomings in the provision of mental health care across the country.

6. #ROYAL FAMILY: Meghan Markle was left ‘unprotected’ by the British monarchy after attack in the media, according to court papers submitted as part of a legal action.

7. #MASKING IT: US President Donald Trump appears to have shifted his stance on wearing a face covering in public, saying in an interview that he is “all for masks”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #PUBLIC INTEREST: A Green Party TD has called on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to immediately publish a report into planning irregularities in Donegal three years after the report was submitted to his predecessor Eoghan Murphy.

9. #NEW ROLE: Former president Mary Robinson is to lead a panel to investigate the leader of the African Development Bank, who is accused of corruption.