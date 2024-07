GOOD MORNING.

Direct Provision

1. In our main story this morning, Órla Ryan reports that several families in Direct Provision in Tramore have been told that they need to leave their current accommodation in the next two weeks.

Locals in the area say it would be a “huge loss” if they were to leave.

Nathan Carter: Locked Up

2. Yesterday, Nathan Carter took to the stage at Castlerea prison for a fundraiser concert – but not for prisoners.

Our reporter Carl Kinsella attended the concert, and followed Carter as he toured the prison, in front of and behind bars.

Biden

3. Joe Biden has insisted yet again that he will run for another term, despite a series of verbal gaffes around a high stakes press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Washington.

Earlier in the day, Biden referred to Ukrainian president Zelenskyy as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin. At the conference, his own vice president Kamala Harris was referred to as “vice president Trump”.

Eleventh Night

4. In Northern Ireland, threats against politicians and Catholics have appeared on some loyalist bonfires ahead of The Twelfth.

Election posters of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill appeared on a bonfire, as did a threat against SNLP leader Colum Eastwood. Irish and Palestinian flags were also on the bonfire.

The Dáil

5. The Dáil term has officially come to a close as of last night, as TDs officially sat for the final time in Leinster House last night ahead of the summer recess.

TDs will not be required to return to Leinster House over the course of the nine week break, where they are expected to focus on constituency work in their electoral areas.

Cathal Crotty

6. Convicted solider Cathal Crotty has officially been discharged from the Defence Forces, effective from midnight.

Crotty was given a fully-suspended sentence after being found guilty of assaulting Limerick woman Natasha O’Brien in an unprovoked attack on 22 May 2022. The 22 year old is also facing an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions on grounds of sentence leniency.

Gaza

7. Around sixty bodies have been found under the rubble in Gaza City neighbourhood after an Israeli raid, officials in the territory said yesterday.

The Israeli army dropped leaflets on Wednesday warning “everyone in Gaza City” that it would “remain a dangerous combat zone”.

FAI Abuse Allegations

8. Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager Eileen Gleeson has described historical abuse allegations uncovered in recent days as “deeply upsetting”, Emma Duffy reports from Norwich.

Women involved in football in the 1990s have made allegations of unwanted sexual advances, sexual abuse and bullying by a number of male coaches, in a joint investigation undertaken by RTÉ and The Sunday Independent.