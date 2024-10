GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Florida

1. Hurricane Milton crashed into the Florida coast last night, bringing furious winds and triggering life-threatening storm surges across a region still reeling from another massive storm two weeks before.

Washington

2. The Taoiseach has said US President Joe Biden briefed him on his “lengthy” phone conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.

Occupied Territoriies Bill

3. Coalition leaders will be briefed by the Attorney General next week on the current legal standing of the Occupied Territories Bill.

Taoiseach Simon Harris had previously ordered a review on trade with Israel, in light of the decision by the International Court of Justice to label Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories illegal.

Allegations

4. A further 65 women have come forward to the BBC with allegations of abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed stretching as far back as 1977.

Advertisement

Diddy

5. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is to make his first appearance before the judge who is expected to preside over the hip-hop powerbroker’s trial on sex trafficking charges.

Combs will be brought to Manhattan federal court from a Brooklyn prison this afternoon for an appearance before Judge Arun Subramanian.

Say Nothing

6. A TV drama based on a bestselling book about about the disappearance of Jean McConville will air in Ireland next month.

It’s based on the New York Times best-selling book ‘Say Nothing’ by US author Patrick Radden Keefe, which has been adapted into a nine-part series.

Planning

7. The planning and Development Bill, which will see a major overhaul of the planning system, has been passed by the Dáil.

At over 900 pages, the bill is the third largest piece of legislation in the history of the State.

Retirement

8. Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan has resigned from the party ahead of a selection convention in her Kildare South constituency.

The party’s chief whip Pádraig MacLochlainn confirmed the news tonight, saying Ryan was “a valued member of our team” and he is “disappointed” she has made the decision to resign.